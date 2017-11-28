Referee Kane Fitzgerald explains why he ejected LeBron James

LeBron James had played over 1,000 career regular season games and never once was ejected. Until Tuesday.

James was tossed in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 108-97 win over the Miami Heat, marking his first career ejection. After the game, referee Kane Fitzgerald explained why he tossed James.

Pool report with referee Kane Fitzgerald on ejecting LeBron James pic.twitter.com/HeKwEzlksh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 29, 2017

“It was a culmination of a couple different acts,” Fitzgerald said, via a pool report. “Immediately after the no-call, he turned and threw an air punch directly at me and then he aggressively charged at me and then he used vulgarity in my ear a few times.”

James thought he had been tossed for receiving two technicals, but that wasn’t the case. He only received one. Fitzgerald just decided to toss him after James complained about a no-call.

According to Cleveland.com, Cavs head coach Ty Lue said he agreed with the ejection.