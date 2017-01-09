Dabo Swinney blasts ‘fraud’ Colin Cowherd over prediction

Dabo Swinney had his LeBron-like moment after leading Clemson to the national championship on Monday night.

Swinney apparently noted when FOX radio personality Colin Cowherd labeled the Tigers a “fraud” and predicted Clemson would get crushed in the College Football Playoff.

In his postgame news conference after Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 to win it all, Swinney specifically called out Cowherd. He called Cowherd a “fraud” for being wrong and told reporters to “print that.”

Dabo calls out Cowherd: "Ask Alabama if we're a fraud. … The only fraud is that guy. He didn't do his homework. Hope y'all print that." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 10, 2017

Here’s what Cowherd said about Clemson in late November:

“Clemson’s a fraud. Clemson is going to get their ears boxed by whoever they play,” said Cowherd. “They should have three losses, maybe four. I don’t buy into Clemson. They’re the New York Giants of college football. I don’t care what their record is. I don’t buy into them. And I had Clemson in the final four, so I should be rooting for them. I got no dog in the fight here. I think USC is the second-best team in the country and Vegas agrees.”