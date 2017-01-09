Ad Unit
Monday, January 9, 2017

Derrick Henry and his hair are supporting Alabama

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Derrick Henry hair

Former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry was on hand at the National Championship Game on Monday night to support his Crimson Tide, and his hair and clothing style are what caught most peoples’ attention.

The current Tennessee Titans running back had ripped jeans on, an army jacket, and a beehive going as his hair:

The hairdo led to some jokes:

Alabama still loves you, Derrick, regardless of what you wear.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus