Derrick Henry and his hair are supporting Alabama

Former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry was on hand at the National Championship Game on Monday night to support his Crimson Tide, and his hair and clothing style are what caught most peoples’ attention.

The current Tennessee Titans running back had ripped jeans on, an army jacket, and a beehive going as his hair:

Heisman-winner Derrick Henry is here to support the Tide pic.twitter.com/RZgZYiABG3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017

The hairdo led to some jokes:

@BigHeadSports why is Derrick Henry out here looking like Beyoncé? pic.twitter.com/irxSlZQOFI — Justin Lachney (@Justin_Lachney) January 10, 2017

We're digging Derrick Henry's tribute to Carmen Miranda for the #nationalchampionship: pic.twitter.com/qGCXE7uNys — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 10, 2017

Alabama still loves you, Derrick, regardless of what you wear.