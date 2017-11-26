Matt Luke expected to be permanent head coach at Ole Miss

Matt Luke is expected to have the interim tag removed and become the permanent head coach at Ole Miss.

Prior to the start of the season, Hugh Freeze resigned, creating an opening that Luke occupied this season. According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the university is planning a staff meeting for Sunday evening and Luke is expected to assume the role full-time.

SOURCES: Interim #OleMiss HC Matt Luke is expected to be named the permanent head coach. OM is having a staff meeting at 815 PM tonight. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 27, 2017

The Rebels went 6-6 this season under Luke and finished the regular season with a 31-28 upset win over rival Mississippi State in the annual “Egg Bowl” game. Following that game, players in the locker room chanted “We want Luke!”

It looks like they will get their wish.