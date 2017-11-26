pixel 1
Matt Luke expected to be permanent head coach at Ole Miss

November 26, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Matt Luke is expected to have the interim tag removed and become the permanent head coach at Ole Miss.

Prior to the start of the season, Hugh Freeze resigned, creating an opening that Luke occupied this season. According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the university is planning a staff meeting for Sunday evening and Luke is expected to assume the role full-time.

The Rebels went 6-6 this season under Luke and finished the regular season with a 31-28 upset win over rival Mississippi State in the annual “Egg Bowl” game. Following that game, players in the locker room chanted “We want Luke!”

It looks like they will get their wish.

