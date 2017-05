Covfefe memes hit sports Twitter

A typo on an incomplete tweet sent by President Donald Trump late Tuesday night led to a hilarious widespread meme that even hit sports Twitter.

Here’s the tweet sent by Trump, containing the word “covfefe.”

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

People took “covfefe” and just ran with it. Take a look at some of the best sports covfefe jokes.

Once you go full #covfefe, you're never the same again. pic.twitter.com/C08qgPQvB2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 31, 2017

Me when I'm tired vs Me when I'm covfefe pic.twitter.com/UgTEjB22Ps — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 31, 2017

Mack Brown recruited covfefe as an adverb. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) May 31, 2017

"Call me a covfefe one more time bro!!!" pic.twitter.com/QWA0mhWAFW — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 31, 2017