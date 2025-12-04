Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

College lacrosse coach Liam Gleason dies following accident at his home

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Liam Gleason looks on

A Division I college lacrosse coach has died following a tragic accident at his home.

Liam Gleason, the head lacrosse coach at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., died on Wednesday after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fall at his home three days prior. Gleason was 41.

“A sudden, senseless loss carries a kind of pain that defies understanding,” Siena president Chuck Seifert said in a statement. “It’s hard to imagine anyone more universally loved and admired than Liam. Our community was blessed by Coach Gleason’s life.”

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Gleason leaves behind a wife Jaclyn and three children — daughter Kennedy and sons Penn and Tate.

Gleason had been the head coach at Siena since 2018. He was named the ECAC and MAAC Coach of the Year last season after leading the Saints to the MAAC Tournament Championship. Siena finished 11-4 and was nationally ranked for the first time in well over a decade.

Before he went into coaching, Gleason was a star player at Albany, which is one of Siena’s biggest rivals. He began his coaching career as a defensive coordinator for Siena in 2008 and then coached as an assistant at Albany before returning to Siena as head coach.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App