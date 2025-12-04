College lacrosse coach Liam Gleason dies following accident at his home

A Division I college lacrosse coach has died following a tragic accident at his home.

Liam Gleason, the head lacrosse coach at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., died on Wednesday after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fall at his home three days prior. Gleason was 41.

“A sudden, senseless loss carries a kind of pain that defies understanding,” Siena president Chuck Seifert said in a statement. “It’s hard to imagine anyone more universally loved and admired than Liam. Our community was blessed by Coach Gleason’s life.”

We are heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of men's lacrosse head coach Liam Gleason



All are welcome to join us for a funeral service Saturday at 11 AM at the UHY Center



We love you, Coach 💚💛



📰 #FAMILY — Siena Saints (@SienaSaints) December 3, 2025

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Gleason leaves behind a wife Jaclyn and three children — daughter Kennedy and sons Penn and Tate.

Gleason had been the head coach at Siena since 2018. He was named the ECAC and MAAC Coach of the Year last season after leading the Saints to the MAAC Tournament Championship. Siena finished 11-4 and was nationally ranked for the first time in well over a decade.

Before he went into coaching, Gleason was a star player at Albany, which is one of Siena’s biggest rivals. He began his coaching career as a defensive coordinator for Siena in 2008 and then coached as an assistant at Albany before returning to Siena as head coach.