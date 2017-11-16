pixel 1
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger uses ‘dilly dilly’ audible (Video)

November 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

Dilly Dilly

Yes, you heard correctly: Ben Roethlisberger called out “dilly dilly” during “Thursday Night Football.”

Late in the Steelers’ 40-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh QB was heard saying “dilly dilly” as an audible. The play ended up being an inside handoff to Le’Veon Bell.

Many on the ‘net took note of the audible because sports fans are used to seeing the new Bud Light commercial where “dilly dilly” is used as a toast.

Dilly dilly, indeed. That’s easily slides ahead of Matt Stafford’s call as our favorite audible of the year.

