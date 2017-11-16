Ben Roethlisberger uses ‘dilly dilly’ audible (Video)
Yes, you heard correctly: Ben Roethlisberger called out “dilly dilly” during “Thursday Night Football.”
Late in the Steelers’ 40-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh QB was heard saying “dilly dilly” as an audible. The play ended up being an inside handoff to Le’Veon Bell.
#Steelers Big Ben audibling using DILLY DILLY! pic.twitter.com/qyc3RkXZLj
Many on the ‘net took note of the audible because sports fans are used to seeing the new Bud Light commercial where “dilly dilly” is used as a toast.
Dilly dilly, indeed. That’s easily slides ahead of Matt Stafford’s call as our favorite audible of the year.