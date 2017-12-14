pixel 1
Colts TE Brandon Williams hospitalized with head injury

by Larry Brown

Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury during Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Williams was injured while blocking on a punt:

Williams was down on the ground after that and had to be strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field. Players from both teams gathered round to share their thoughts with him amid the injury.

Williams’ college career at Oregon ended because of a spinal injury, so there was initial concern about his condition because of that, but this injury was to his head, not his spine. The good news is he had movement in his limbs.

Between this and what happened with Ryan Shazier, there was tremendous reason to be concerned when Williams was laying on the stretcher immobilized.

