Could Bills trade LeSean McCoy next?

The Buffalo Bills know they are not going to contend for a championship in 2017, and even making the playoffs would be a pipe dream. With that considered, does it make sense for them to trade away their most valuable remaining offensive piece?

Evan Silva of Rotoworld said Friday that he expects Buffalo to listen to trade offers for both LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor, and he would not be surprised if the Bills initiate some of those calls themselves.

I expect #Bills to listen to trade offers for Shady McCoy & Tyrod Taylor if not make some themselves. Getting 2017 wins not their priority. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) August 18, 2017

McCoy, who rushed for 21 yards on four carries and caught one pass for 11 yards in Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, recently turned 29. He carries a cap hit of around $9 million for the next three seasons. If the Bills don’t think they are close to contending, it would make sense to get something in return for the star running back now.

Taylor restructured his contract with Buffalo earlier in the offseason, and many felt he could have gotten more guaranteed money if he hit the open market, which he could have done after Buffalo chose not to pick up his option. Instead, his agent said he chose to lower his cap hit to help the team. How have the Bills responded? By letting two of their receivers leave in free agency and trading their most talented wideout away.

If the Bills are going to make a trade, McCoy seems most likely to go. His recruitment of one former teammate earlier this offseason fell on deaf ears, and it would not be a surprise if he is unhappy in Buffalo.