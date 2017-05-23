Report: Cowboys DE David Irving facing four-game ban for taking supplement

Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

Mike FIsher of 105.3 The Fan was told that Cowboys officials planned to meet with Irving on Tuesday to discuss the possibility that he failed a drug test for supplements. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media later confirmed the report, noting that the supplement Irving took was related to a marketing deal he has.

#Cowboys pass-rusher David Irving is facing a 4-game PED suspension, sources say. Stems from a supplement that he had a marketing deal with. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

Irving, who was ejected from a game last season because of a fight, is reportedly not in the NFL’s drug program. However, that would not prevent him from avoiding a four-game suspension. The 23-year-old is expected to appeal.

Irving had four sacks, four forced fumbles and five passed defensed in 15 games last season.