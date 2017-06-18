Eric Decker reportedly to sign with Titans

Eric Decker reportedly has found a new home, and it’s one that should suit him well.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday evening that Decker has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans were the first team the veteran receiver visited after being released by the Jets, who dumped many of their high-priced veterans.

Decker only played in three games last season because of injury and is recovering from shoulder surgery. Only two years ago, he caught 15 touchdown passes, so he should give the Titans a nice weapon.

Tennessee is really beefing up their receiving corps. They used their first-round pick on Corey Davis, added Taywan Taylor, and they also have Harry Douglas and Rishard Matthews.

The Titans appear to be gearing up for a big run next season under emerging quarterback Marcus Mariota. Nashville is also a good fit for Decker because his wife is a country singer and the two have a home there.