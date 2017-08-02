Jay Feely’s son making 50-yard field goals before freshman season

There may be another Feely kicking in the NFL before too long.

Jay Feely, who played 14 seasons in the NFL and made a Pro Bowl, shared a video on Twitter Wednesday of his son making a 50-yard field goal:

As he begins High School as a 9th grader, my son Jace Feely is stroking 50yd FG's with ease pic.twitter.com/W5YMv4IcP6 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) August 3, 2017

That’s Feely’s son Jace, who is entering his freshman season in high school. Feely says that he only had started kicking at that age and that he probably wasn’t as good as his son at the same age.

In addition to football, Jace plans to play golf and soccer in high school. College programs better start getting on him early as a recruit.