Gardner Minshew signs with rival team in free agency

Gardner Minshew is moving to a new team in free agency, though he is remaining in the AFC West.

Minshew is signing a 1-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to serve as Patrick Mahomes’ backup. Minshew taking the deal with the Chiefs means he is accepting a backup role once again after seeing significant action as a starter the last two years.

Minshew played in all 17 games and started 13 for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 after Anthony Richardson got hurt and was shut down for the season. Then last season, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Minshew, and he started nine games for them. He was eventually benched due to his play and replaced mostly by Aidan O’Connell.

Minshew is best suited for a backup role. He only passed for 201.3 yards per game last season, while throwing for 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He just does not generate enough offense to keep up with the higher-scoring teams in the league.

But put into a good spot like the Chiefs’ offense and with Andy Reid as the head coach, Minshew will be in a position to succeed. He can probably do what is asked of him and be prepared to jump in when needed.

Mahomes does not often miss games — only two over the last four seasons — so it’s unlikely Minshew will be needed much. That makes this a good opportunity for Minshew to learn and cash some checks with a team he faced twice last season as a division opponent.