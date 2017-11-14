pixel 1
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Jerry Jones calls talk of him being forced to sell Cowboys ‘laughable’

November 14, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones may be losing some friends within the NFL community as he attempts to derail Roger Goodell’s contract extension talks, but the Dallas Cowboys owner isn’t the slightest bit concerned about being forced to sell his team.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported over the weekend that some team owners have discussed the possibility of taking the “nuclear option” with Jones, which would be forcing the 75-year-old to give up ownership of the Cowboys. In his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones called that report “laughable.”

Jones also denied that he has received a cease-and-desist warning from his fellow owners, which was supposedly sent in response to Jones threatening to sue the six-owner compensation committee that is responsible for negotiating Goodell’s extension.

While the growing belief is that Jones wants Goodell out, he said his concerns have more to do with not rushing into an extension when Goodell’s current deal has more than a year left on it.

Jones has maintained all along that his opposition to Goodell’s new contract has nothing to do with Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension, but that is hard to believe. Although, he can’t be the only owner that is concerned about Goodell’s compensation if the salary figures and other demands that have been reported are true.

In all likelihood, Goodell is going to get his extension and Jones will remain the owner of one of the most powerful franchises in sports. But for now, the drama makes for quality entertainment.

