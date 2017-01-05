Report: Joe Mixon got first-round grade for NFL Draft

Joe Mixon made the decision on Thursday to turn pro, forgoing his remaining two seasons of eligibility in favor of the NFL Draft. One big factor in Mixon’s decision to leave Oklahoma is that he apparently received a very favorable grade from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee.

ESPN Big 12 reporter Jake Trotter shared the news on the Sooners running back:

Just got off phone w/ Joe Mixon. Said he got a 1st round grade. Flew to Norman today to tell coaches his decision. More on ESPN to come — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 6, 2017

Underclassmen who have the option of continuing their college career or turning pro have the opportunity to ask the committee for an evaluation. The committee, which is comprised of “high-level personnel evaluators from NFL clubs and directors from the league’s two sanctioned scouting organizations,” gives prospects an idea of where they might be selected in the draft.

Mixon rushed for 1,274 yards this season and 10 touchdowns, while scoring five receiving touchdowns and posting 538 receiving yards. He is a top talent, but there is a big question about him because of his off-field controversies.

Mixon was infamously suspended for the 2014 season after knocking out a woman nearby the Oklahoma campus, breaking several bones in her face. He was also suspended this season for an incident with a parking attendant.

Mixon may have first-round ability, but the question is whether a team will take a chance on him knowing the risk he poses and the negative publicity he would generate. For a contrary opinion, Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman says no team will even draft the Oklahoma product.

Various NFL team sources insisting no team will draft Joe Mixon. We'll see. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 6, 2017

Given all of the negative attention he received in Norman, it’s not too surprising that Mixon has made the choice to move on with his career.