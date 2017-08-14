Ad Unit
Monday, August 14, 2017

Report: Kerry Hyder out for season with torn Achilles

August 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kerry Hyder

The Detroit Lions’ defense has suffered a big blow before their season has even started.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, defensive end Kerry Hyder, a pleasant surprise who collected eight sacks in 2016, will miss the entire 2017 season after tearing his Achilles during Detroit’s preseason opener.

This comes as a huge blow to the Lions, who feared this after he went down Sunday. It will significantly weaken a pass rush that was going to be counted on to help the Lions return to the playoffs.

