Report: Kerry Hyder out for season with torn Achilles

The Detroit Lions’ defense has suffered a big blow before their season has even started.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, defensive end Kerry Hyder, a pleasant surprise who collected eight sacks in 2016, will miss the entire 2017 season after tearing his Achilles during Detroit’s preseason opener.

#Lions DE Kerry Hyder, one of their breakout players from 2016 with 8 sacks, is out for 2017. Source said he tore his Achilles. Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2017

#Lions DE Kerry Hyder will have surgery this week and begin the rehab process immediately. Hyder will be back ready for camp next season — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2017

This comes as a huge blow to the Lions, who feared this after he went down Sunday. It will significantly weaken a pass rush that was going to be counted on to help the Lions return to the playoffs.