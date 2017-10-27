Logan Thomas, wife Brandie lost baby to premature birth

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Logan Thomas returned to practice with a heavy heart on Friday.

At the start of his press conference, Bills head coach Sean McDermott expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to Thomas and his family, as Logan and his wife Brandie lost their daughter to a premature birth this week. Brandie Thomas revealed the heartbreaking news on Twitter.

Our precious girl Brooklynn Rose Thomas was born tues @ 9:48pm, for whatever reason God was ready to hold our little girl.She is so loved pic.twitter.com/QBMDdd1YGC — Brandie Thomas (@mrsthomas_6) October 26, 2017

The baby was not due to be born until April. Logan and Brandie have four other children, all sons, and the former Virginia Tech star praised his wife for being his “rock” and handling a difficult situation so admirably.

Remarkably, #Bills TE Logan Thomas was open to speaking today about the loss of his daughter earlier this week. Courageous dude. pic.twitter.com/sx4g0zjW0D — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) October 27, 2017

Our thoughts are with the Thomas family during what must be an incredibly difficult time.