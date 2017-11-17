Marvin Lewis sent Ochocinco funny text message after skateboarding mishap

Chad Johnson (formerly Ochocinco) got a funny text message from his former coach after a skateboarding mishap.

Ochocinco tweeted on Friday that he had just fallen off his skateboard while attempting a trick. Video later surfaced of his wipeout:

Ochocinco did note one silver lining to the mishap:

I really fell off a skateboard but refused to let my cigar hit the ground, real talent… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 18, 2017

The best part came when he received a text from his former coach with the Cincinnati Bengals, Marvin Lewis. Here’s what Ocho says his former coach told him:

I will forever love Marvin Lewis, he just texted me & said “you’re too old for that skateboard stuff” — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 18, 2017

We agree, Marvin. We totally agree. But Chad doesn’t exactly have a history of mature and wise behavior, so this shouldn’t surprise anyone.