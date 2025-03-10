Patriots trade player who criticized fans

The New England Patriots have traded away one of their defensive starters.

The Patriots on Monday agreed to trade veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Godchaux had a productive four years in New England. He first signed with the Patriots in 2021 and became a key member of their defense, never missing a game with the team and starting all but one. Godchaux had 67 total tackles last season.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Godchaux signed a 2-year, $18 million extension with New England last summer. He is set to make $4 million in base salary and has an $8.33 million cap hit for 2025. The Patriots had given the 30-year-old permission to seek a trade last month.

The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach this offseason, so changes were inevitable. Godchaux had been more of a run-stopper in the middle of New England’s defense, and Vrabel might prefer to have more four-down linemen.

Godchaux also happens to be one of the players who was openly critical of Patriots fans last season. Fans in New England began openly showing their frustration with former head coach Jerod Mayo late in the year, and Godchaux and some of his former teammates were quick to defend Mayo.