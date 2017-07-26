Ray Allen blasts President Trump’s transgender military ban

President Donald Trump introduced a new policy banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military on Wednesday, and at least one former athlete is not a fan.

Ray Allen posted a scathing critique of Trump’s policy on Instagram, calling it “idiotic” and daring those who disagree to unfollow him.

Allen is far from the first person in the NBA world to rip Trump. It’s fair to say that he, his rhetoric, and his policies are particularly unpopular in the league.