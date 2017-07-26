Ray Allen blasts President Trump’s transgender military ban
President Donald Trump introduced a new policy banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military on Wednesday, and at least one former athlete is not a fan.
Ray Allen posted a scathing critique of Trump’s policy on Instagram, calling it “idiotic” and daring those who disagree to unfollow him.
I'm sorry but this is insane!!!! Why does it matter how people identify themselves??? Anyone who wants to serve this country should have the right to serve this country. What happened to the most powerful person in this country bringing everyone together?? What a shame!!We all have the right to love who we want to love, live where we want to live! We must resist these idiotic ideas being spread about from this White House. I care about the inclusion of all people!! We do not live on this earth alone, let alone in America. If you don't like my opinion then just unfollow me. #wwjd #resist
Allen is far from the first person in the NBA world to rip Trump. It’s fair to say that he, his rhetoric, and his policies are particularly unpopular in the league.