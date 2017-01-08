Trey Songz defends partying Giants WRs with subtle shot

Singer Trey Songz came to the defense of the New York Giants players who were criticized for partying in Miami by sending a tweet on Sunday while watching the game.

After seeing the Giants surrender a Hail Mary touchdown to the Packers just before halftime of Sunday’s NFC playoff game in Green Bay, Songz fired off this tweet:

DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017

Songz makes a fair point.

It was the Giants’ wide receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis who headed to Miami to party at a club with Songz, Justin Bieber and other celebrities after beating Washington in Week 17. A photo of the players shirtless on a boat went viral (seen here), leading the Giants to answer questions about the partying during the week.

The players opened themselves up to criticism over their focus entering the playoffs, and even FOX commentator Troy Aikman said the partying was “poorly advised.”

But it’s hard to blame the wide receivers when a play like the Hail Mary put them in a bad spot. And it’s no surprise that Songz wants to see his “homies win” as he wrote on Twitter.