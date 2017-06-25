Jordan Spieth holes out from bunker to win in playoff (Video)

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship on Sunday, and he did it in as dramatic of fashion as you could imagine.

Spieth ended up in a sudden death playoff with Daniel Berger. After badly pulling his tee shot into a tree and catching a major break to land in the fairway, Spieth still found himself more than 220 yards out on the par-4 18th. He hit a 5-iron and came up short of the green, landing in a bunker.

That wasn’t an issue for the two-time major champion:

Jordan Spieth holes out from the sand on 18 and wins in a playoff, celebration is an A+ pic.twitter.com/rvM4uCRunL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 25, 2017

Yup, Spieth holed out for birdie to win the playoff. Berger still had a putt left after Spieth’s ball rolled in, but he missed the putt and ended up with a par.

At least one person knew Spieth was going to hole the bunker shot — his good buddy Justin Thomas.

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

There have been times in the past where Spieth was furious he ended up in a bunker (video here), but this wasn’t one of them. He nearly holed out from the same spot in the final hole of regulation to avoid going to a playoff, so he obviously felt comfortable with the spot.