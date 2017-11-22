Mike Golic felt ‘anger’ over breakup of ESPN show

Anger and disappointment were two emotions Mike Golic felt upon finding out his popular radio show with Mike Greenberg would be coming to an end.

For 18 years, Golic and Greenberg hosted “Mike & Mike”, a signature show in ESPN’s radio lineup. Like they say, all good things must come to an end, and that’s what happened last week. Last Friday, the two signed off of the air together one final time, closing the curtain on an amazing run together.

Golic and Greenberg are now headed towards separate projects, although it sounds like Golic would have preferred the status quo. During an interview with The Coloradoan that was published on Tuesday, Golic said he was angry when he found out about “Mike & Mike” ending.

“Anger. Disappointment. I had no clue. Zero,” Golic told The Coloradoan of his feeling when he heard about the show’s fate. “When I went into see the bosses, I thought it was to talk about the next deal since our contracts were ending. We had talked the previous year about moving the show to New York and I thought maybe it was about that. Instead, they told me the show was going to end and that Greenie was going to do a show in New York and I was going to do a show with my son.”

Based on that response, it’s understandable Golic would think the split would be a mistake. He went on to say he felt the network was taking a risk in breaking them up.

“I was like why are you ending the show? They said we wanted to be in New York. That’s not my pay grade to understand but I couldn’t understand a show in New York when our show was national. When I told them I thought it was a huge mistake and didn’t understand why they were taking something so successful and breaking it up, their thought was both shows would be successful. I almost feel liking you are splitting face cards at a blackjack table. You have a winning hand, why are you risking that?”

Prior to the show’s end, there were reports of friction between the two hosts. While Golic did not want to elaborate on what was said between him and Greenberg, he did acknowledge there was awkwardness.

“I will never get into more locker room stuff, but it was awkward. We had to work through some things, but I will leave it at that. My line has been it’s not my story to tell. It’s management and Greenie’s story to get into the particulars if they want. I’m not going into that. But Greenie and I are fine now.”

Greenberg will begin hosting a television show next April that will be based in New York. Golic will stay on the radio and with Trey Wingo being his new co-host. Mike Golic Jr. will also be part of the show.