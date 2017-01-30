Sage Steele ripped for complaining about airport protests making her life tougher

Thousands of protestors have gathered at airports around the country to take a stand against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, and ESPN’s Sage Steele wishes she didn’t have to deal with it.

On Sunday, Steele took to Instagram to complain about how protestors at LAX forced her to miss her flight to Houston for the Super Bowl. She said she was “saddened” watching families and elderly couples having to drag their luggage nearly two miles because of the demonstrations that were ongoing.

As you might expect, the rant did not go over well.

@TaylorRooks has nothing to do w what I "prefer". Comical to see the process used to determine when it's "ok" to disrupt. It wasn't… — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele As a volunteer attorney who helped reunite a family this past weekend your comments are stunning. Some things are bigger than u. — Natalie Camille (@nce1913) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele People standing up for those who are getting their lives damaged by an unconstitutional order is more important than ur travel. — Cameron Shore (@CamShore_) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele the nerve of MLK to block that bridge in Selma. Didn't he know that he was tying up traffic! What a jerk!!!! — Kevin King (@KevPKing) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele some people had worse experiences at LAX this weekend, but I'm sure that was awful for you https://t.co/ydJtOBibqM — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) January 30, 2017

Even after she was ripped to shreds, Steele did not change her opinion.

All good! But just bc someone has a different opinion, doesn't mean they're "the worst". Unless, of course, only YOUR opinion is allowed https://t.co/iiZXuD4Ne2 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) January 30, 2017

We already saw one former MLB player share a controversial opinion on Trump protests, and the reaction was about the same. Like anyone else, Steele is free to express her thoughts. You just have to be prepared to deal with a ton of backlash if you’re going to go down that road.

