Ad Unit
Monday, January 30, 2017

Sage Steele ripped for complaining about airport protests making her life tougher

January 30, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Thousands of protestors have gathered at airports around the country to take a stand against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, and ESPN’s Sage Steele wishes she didn’t have to deal with it.

On Sunday, Steele took to Instagram to complain about how protestors at LAX forced her to miss her flight to Houston for the Super Bowl. She said she was “saddened” watching families and elderly couples having to drag their luggage nearly two miles because of the demonstrations that were ongoing.

As you might expect, the rant did not go over well.

Even after she was ripped to shreds, Steele did not change her opinion.

We already saw one former MLB player share a controversial opinion on Trump protests, and the reaction was about the same. Like anyone else, Steele is free to express her thoughts. You just have to be prepared to deal with a ton of backlash if you’re going to go down that road.

H/T Black Sports Online


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus