12-year-old sends fans into frenzy with monstrous home run in Cooperstown

The North County Mavericks arrived in Cooperstown this week for the Dreams Park summer event and they brought some big-time power along with them.

Home runs aren’t uncommon at the park given that the fences are just 200 feet out, but that was irrelevant this past Thursday. The fences could have been 300 or even 350 feet out and it wouldn’t have mattered because the Mavericks clearly have Babe Ruth batting cleanup.

Their 12-year-old slugger sent onlookers and fans into a complete frenzy with a mammoth moonshot that landed in the next field over.

Dreams Park is specifically designed for kids to be able to fulfill their dream of hitting a home run in Cooperstown but “Carlos” clearly didn’t need the help. Kiddie Ruth was going to clear those fences on Thursday night no matter what, and he made sure it wasn’t even close.

For many Little League players, this trip to Cooperstown is their last hurrah. However, something says this kid will have more opportunities to wow in the coming years.