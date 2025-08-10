Roof of Brewers’ ballpark leaks water onto field during game

American Family Field apparently did not come prepared for the elements on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Brewers hosted the New York Mets for a Saturday evening game at their Milwaukee, Wis. home ballpark. The game took place during a heavy rain in the Milwaukee area, and some leaks began to seep onto the field during the game from the retractable roof at American Family Field.

CBS 58 News in Milwaukee shared one video showing water leaking from the roof in multiple places.

The rain is coming down throughout our area tonight….even inside of American Family Field!



This video from inside the ballpark shows multiple leaks from the roof as the @brewers battle the New York Mets Saturday night. ⛈⚾ pic.twitter.com/eEPQdgLynu — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) August 10, 2025

Other videos also circulated online of the several leaks coming from the roof. You can view one such video here.

Much of Southern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, was under a flash flood watch on Saturday night. Severe thunderstorms struck the area, and the heavy rain was expected to continue through Sunday morning.

The Brewers went on to defeat the Mets by a final score of 7-4 without incident (other than the small puddling). But the roof leaks could prove to be a factor again as the Brewers are set to host another game vs. the Mets on Sunday at 1:10 PM local time.

American Family Field, previously known as Miller Park, is a relatively new stadium, having opened in 2001. But now it has become the second MLB stadium over the span of just this week alone to deal with a leakage problem.