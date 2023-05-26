Aaron Boone ejected again, is working on a hot streak

Aaron Boone is working on a real heater.

The New York Yankees manager was ejected from the team’s game on Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Boone was ejected after confronting umpire Edwin Moscoso during the middle of the third inning. The manager seemed to be upset with calls made by Moscoso, feeling the umpire had missed four calls, and got in Moscoso’s face.

Moscoso appeared to miss two strike calls on the corner during Gunnar Henderson’s at-bat to end the top of the third.

Edwin Moscoso is still a loser btw pic.twitter.com/ltl77d8pHP — Mike Scudiero 🎙 (@mikescudiero) May 25, 2023

Boone came out to protest and got ejected. He even had to be restrained in the process.

Aaron Boone has been ejected again pic.twitter.com/hHAbJArIeT — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 25, 2023

Moscoso apparently felt that Boone spit on him during the interaction.

Can read Boone's lips there. Said HP ump Edwin Moscoso called four balls that were strikes. Also during the argument, Moscoso said Boone spit on his face. https://t.co/NjnqM2P6XN — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 25, 2023

Boone has now been ejected an MLB-leading four times this season. It was his second ejection in four games and third in the Yankees’ last 10. He gets ejected more often than the Oakland A’s win games.

Boone has been ejected 30 times since becoming the Yankees’ manager in 2018, which is the most in that span.