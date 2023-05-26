 Skip to main content
Aaron Boone ejected again, is working on a hot streak

May 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Boone in the umpire face

Aaron Boone is working on a real heater.

The New York Yankees manager was ejected from the team’s game on Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Boone was ejected after confronting umpire Edwin Moscoso during the middle of the third inning. The manager seemed to be upset with calls made by Moscoso, feeling the umpire had missed four calls, and got in Moscoso’s face.

Moscoso appeared to miss two strike calls on the corner during Gunnar Henderson’s at-bat to end the top of the third.

Boone came out to protest and got ejected. He even had to be restrained in the process.

Moscoso apparently felt that Boone spit on him during the interaction.

Boone has now been ejected an MLB-leading four times this season. It was his second ejection in four games and third in the Yankees’ last 10. He gets ejected more often than the Oakland A’s win games.

Boone has been ejected 30 times since becoming the Yankees’ manager in 2018, which is the most in that span.

Aaron BooneEdwin Moscoso
