Blue Jays resort to desperate move to pitch around Aaron Judge

August 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Aaron Judge smiles while wearing a Yankees cap

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is officially getting the Barry Bonds treatment — and then some.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider on Saturday opted to intentionally walk Judge in the second inning, even though there were two outs and nobody on base. According to Baseball Reference, this was the first time in at least 50 years that a player was intentionally walked with nobody on and two out in the first two innings of a game.

There were plenty of Bonds comparisons, but even Bonds never had this happen to him. While there were plenty of instances where Bonds was intentionally walked with two on and none out, none of them happened this early in a game.

Judge had already hit a two-run home run in the first inning, which is likely why the Blue Jays were on high alert. Curiously, they did pitch to Judge in the exact same situation in the fourth inning, and struck him out.

It remains to be seen if any other teams will consider this very unusual tactic with Judge. At a certain point, you have to pitch to him, but when he gets hot, it’s tough to actually fault this strategy.

Article Tags

Aaron JudgeToronto Blue Jays
