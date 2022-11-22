Aaron Judge arrives for his first free agent visit

The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes have begun.

MLB Network captured video of Judge in San Francisco on Monday. The slugger appeared to be in the lobby of a hotel.

Breaking news into @MLBNetwork, via video from San Francisco: Aaron Judge has arrived in the city and is expected to meet with the #SFGiants this week. Join us on #MLBNHotStove at 9 am ET tomorrow for the latest. @MLB pic.twitter.com/pq0at6kgQ6 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2022

Judge said he was in San Francisco “just visiting some family and friends, that’s about it.” He gave a wink though, indicating something more was going on.

Mark Feinsand reported that Judge is scheduled to meet with the Giants on Tuesday.

According to sources, Aaron Judge will meet with the Giants on Tuesday. San Francisco is expected to be one of the biggest threats to the Yankees in the Judge sweepstakes. https://t.co/XemO2SmGGt — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 22, 2022

The Giants have long been mentioned as perhaps the biggest threat to sign Judge away from the New York Yankees. They reportedly will not let money be the reason they don’t land the reigning AL MVP. Another National League team could also have interest in the Yankees outfielder.

The Yankees have made another contract offer to Judge and are waiting to hear back from him. They will make strong efforts not to lose the 62 home run hitter.