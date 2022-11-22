 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge arrives for his first free agent visit

November 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Judge looking on

Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes have begun.

MLB Network captured video of Judge in San Francisco on Monday. The slugger appeared to be in the lobby of a hotel.

Judge said he was in San Francisco “just visiting some family and friends, that’s about it.” He gave a wink though, indicating something more was going on.

Mark Feinsand reported that Judge is scheduled to meet with the Giants on Tuesday.

The Giants have long been mentioned as perhaps the biggest threat to sign Judge away from the New York Yankees. They reportedly will not let money be the reason they don’t land the reigning AL MVP. Another National League team could also have interest in the Yankees outfielder.

The Yankees have made another contract offer to Judge and are waiting to hear back from him. They will make strong efforts not to lose the 62 home run hitter.

Aaron JudgeSan Francisco Giants
