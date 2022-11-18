Yankees give notable update on Aaron Judge contract talks

Aaron Judge was officially named AL MVP on Thursday, as was widely expected. That added some extra pressure for the New York Yankees, who are trying to keep the star outfielder from departing as a free agent.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed Thursday that the Yankees have made an updated contract offer to Judge. Cashman added that there is a sense of urgency on the team’s part to put its best offer forward.

From last night: Brian Cashman said the Yankees have made an updated offer to Aaron Judge, who turned down a $213.5 million extension before Opening Day. “It’s in real time, so we’re on the clock,” Cashman said. “We’re certainly not going to mess around.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 18, 2022

“It’s in real time, so we’re on the clock,” Cashman said. “We’re certainly not going to mess around.”

While we do not know what the Yankees’ offer looks like, one would guess it is significantly higher than the $213.5 million the team offered prior to the start of the season. Judge only helped his value by hitting 62 home runs in a record-breaking 2022 campaign, and could easily command something in the neighborhood of $300 million.

The Yankees are still the favorites to retain Judge, but there appears to be one notable threat looming on the open market. That will certainly contribute to the team’s sense of urgency.