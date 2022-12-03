Report reveals how many years Aaron Judge will get on his contract

Aaron Judge is the biggest free agent on the market, and he’s likely to get a pretty long deal.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal published an article on Saturday regarding Judge’s situation. Rosenthal says that Judge’s contract is likely to be for nine years.

Judge will turn 31 in April, so a 9-year deal would run from his age 31-39 seasons. If he were younger, our speculation is that he would be signing for over $400 million. But since his contract will run through his entire 30s, which is typically when players begin to decline, he probably will end up in the $300 million range.

Judge has met with the San Francisco Giants, who are reportedly willing to throw tons of money at the reigning AL Home Run King. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also reportedly willing to offer Judge big money on a short-term deal.

Judge has spent his entire career with the New York Yankees, who will likely make strong efforts to retain the AL MVP. They reportedly recently offered Judge another deal, which was for much more than what they offered in spring training.