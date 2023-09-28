Aaron Judge has enormous praise for Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole may have sealed up the AL Cy Young on Wednesday with a complete game shutout against the Toronto Blue Jays. Cole’s dominance on an otherwise middling New York Yankees team has garnered plenty of attention and high praise, including from one of his own teammates.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge had massive praise for Cole after Wednesday’s game, with the star dubbing Cole the elite pitcher of his era.

“He’s the best pitcher in the game,” Judge said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “This is Gerrit Cole’s era, that’s for sure. He’s the benchmark for what an ace is supposed to be like, on and off the field.”

It’s tough to argue with Judge. Wednesday’s performance brought Cole’s ERA down to 2.63, and he struck out 222 batters in 209 innings while maintaining a WHIP of 0.98. He has been outstanding for several years, so it can hardly be construed as a fluke. He also brings an element of attitude, and is one of the few pitchers in the modern game that is still counted on to throw 200 innings per year.

The Yankees will miss the playoffs through no fault of Cole’s. He was essentially the team’s only reliable starter this season, which the organization is looking to rectify for 2024.