Aaron Judge reveals if he would ever do Home Run Derby again

Aaron Judge wowed the baseball world by winning the Home Run Derby as a rookie back in 2017. He has not taken part since, however, and that appears unlikely to change anytime soon.

The New York Yankees slugger ruled out participating in this year’s derby in Texas, though he confirmed he had been asked. Judge said he felt there was “no need” to do it this year, and his stance appears unlikely to change with one exception.

“I’m not done with it. Once it’s back in New York, I’ll be there,” Judge said, via Dan Martin of the New York Post.

MLB has announced the All-Star Game venues for 2025 and 2026, which will take place in Atlanta and Philadelphia, respectively. While venues for 2027 and 2028 have yet to be announced, commissioner Rob Manfred previously suggested that Chicago and Toronto are leading contenders. In other words, Judge might be waiting a while.

It’s worth noting the new Yankee Stadium has yet to play host to All-Star week. The original Yankee Stadium hosted the event in its final season of 2008. Citi Field hosted the 2013 festivities.

Judge has held this stance for years, and he does not appear likely to change his mind now. He turned 32 in April, and at some point, it will become fair to ask if he will ever get another chance without backing down on his condition.