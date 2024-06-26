Yankees may have growing advantage in Juan Soto contract talks

The New York Yankees took the risk of acquiring Juan Soto one year from free agency with the hope that they could convince him to stay long-term. They may or may not win that bet, but they seem to have a notable growing advantage.

A new story from Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic notes the growing closeness between Soto and fellow superstar Aaron Judge. The two regularly share hitting insights and have become genuinely tight after just three months of playing together.

“He’s a guy you can talk to and have fun throughout the game,” Soto said of Judge. “It’s been fun so far. It’s been great for us.”

Soto added that he has noted opponents pitching around him much less frequently as well.

“Definitely,” Soto said. “We’re almost halfway (through the season) and I know I have some walks, but it’s not like in the past. In the past, it was way higher walks. This time, that’s not happening.”

The Yankees will have to pay up if they want to keep Soto, no matter how close he and Judge turn out to be. However, any advantage they can get is a good one, especially if they are up against the deep-pocketed New York Mets. The Yankees wagered that one year with the team would make Soto want to stick around, and it might be working.

Soto’s numbers have been excellent this season. He entered play Wednesday hitting .305 with 19 home runs.