Aaron Judge playing with his dog Gus at Yankee Stadium is the cutest video

Aaron Judge made his Yankee Stadium debut as a player in 2016. Seven years later, Gus Judge made his Yankee Stadium debut to much more fanfare.

YES Network shared a video on their Twitter account Thursday that showed Judge playing with his dog Gus at the stadium on Wednesday. The video is just adorable.

What makes it so cute? The enormous size difference between the two is a big reason, but it’s also great just because it’s fun watching the little dachshund try to keep up with the jogging outfielder.

🐕 🐕 Guess who made his Yankee Stadium debut yesterday? Gus Judge‼️ pic.twitter.com/x73U02kR8V — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 26, 2023

That’s just too much.

The Yankees might have to ask for that yellow ball to commemorate Gus Judge’s first trip around the bases at Yankee Stadium. If the legend continues, Gus Judge might end up with plaque out at Monument Park one day.

This is the second dog in Judge’s family that we know of. He already had a dachshund named Penny. Now he has added Gus, which is just a splendid name for the little guy.