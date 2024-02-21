 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge goes viral for his ‘Soto Shuffle’ attempt

February 21, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Aaron Judge smiles

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge has already picked up a thing or two from his new teammate.

The New York Yankees star Judge went viral this week for his attempt at a “Soto Shuffle,” the signature move of new Yankees outfielder Juan Soto. During a team batting practice session Tuesday, Judge stepped into the batter’s box and jokingly began doing Soto’s famous hip wiggle.

You can watch the funny video here.

Soto usually does the move when taking a pitch for a ball. It has become so ingrained in baseball culture that it has even inspired its own bobblehead.

Of course, Judge, a righty hitter and one who is about five inches taller than Soto, looked quite funny putting his own twist on it. But Soto probably much prefers a teammate doing the “Soto Shuffle” on him than an opponent doing so (which has happened in the past).

Aaron Judge Juan Soto
