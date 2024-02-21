Aaron Judge goes viral for his ‘Soto Shuffle’ attempt

Aaron Judge has already picked up a thing or two from his new teammate.

The New York Yankees star Judge went viral this week for his attempt at a “Soto Shuffle,” the signature move of new Yankees outfielder Juan Soto. During a team batting practice session Tuesday, Judge stepped into the batter’s box and jokingly began doing Soto’s famous hip wiggle.

You can watch the funny video here.

Soto usually does the move when taking a pitch for a ball. It has become so ingrained in baseball culture that it has even inspired its own bobblehead.

Of course, Judge, a righty hitter and one who is about five inches taller than Soto, looked quite funny putting his own twist on it. But Soto probably much prefers a teammate doing the “Soto Shuffle” on him than an opponent doing so (which has happened in the past).