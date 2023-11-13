Report: Aaron Nola receiving interest from 2 NL teams

Free agent pitcher Aaron Nola is reportedly attracting interest already, including from one of the Philadelphia Phillies’ division rivals.

The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals are among teams showing early interest in Nola, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Nola is expected to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the market and will likely demand a significant contract in free agency.

Sources: Braves and Cardinals among teams showing early interest in free agent RHP Aaron Nola. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2023

Nola was a fourth-place finisher in NL Cy Young voting in 2022 and is only 30 years old as he hits the open market. Though his ERA rose to 4.46 in 2023, his body of work is such that teams like the Braves and Cardinals, both of whom need a front-line starter, are ready and willing to consider paying him big money. It would be particularly difficult for the Phillies if they lost him to Atlanta, as the two teams have faced each other in the playoffs for each of the last two years.

The Phillies hope to keep Nola, but they have begun making backup plans in case another team makes him an offer he cannot refuse.