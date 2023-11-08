Phillies already eyeing potential Aaron Nola replacement?

The Philadelphia Phillies are already making contingency plans in case they lose starting pitcher Aaron Nola to free agency during the offseason.

The Phillies have preliminary interest in free agent starter Sonny Gray, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Gray appears to be a top option if Nola leaves the Phillies for another team.

The Phillies are interested in Sonny Gray, sources say, and will be a top suitor for him if they do not retain free agent Aaron Nola. Gray and Philly pitching coach Caleb Cotham are former college teammates and worked well together while Cotham was with the Reds. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2023

The Phillies’ preference would be to prefer Nola, who has helped anchor their rotation for years. However, contract talks prior to the season were unsuccessful, and Nola is likely to be a very expensive proposition, either for the Phillies or for someone else.

Gray turned 34 on Tuesday and is coming off a strong season with the Minnesota Twins, where he posted a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts. He would come cheaper than Nola, who is four years younger, but Gray actually has the better career numbers with his 3.47 lifetime ERA.