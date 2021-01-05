Agent calls out Jon Heyman over Yasiel Puig report

Jon Heyman has been considered one of the best MLB reporters for years, but he is receiving quite a bit of pushback from a certain agent this offseason. The latest came in response to a report about free agent Yasiel Puig.

Puig was supposed to sign with the Atlanta Braves last season, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and did not end up playing. Heyman reported on Monday that the veteran outfielder turned down at least two offers last offseason — one from the Miami Marlins and one from the Baltimore Orioles. Heyman said the Marlins offered $2 million plus incentives and were left with the impression that Puig wanted more guaranteed money.

Puig’s agent, Rachel Luba, claims that is not true. She responded to Heyman by saying the incentive-laden offer he is referring to actually came from the Braves after Puig tested positive for COVID-19.

This offer you’re referring to with the incentives @JonHeyman was from the Braves after COVID-19, not the offer the Marlins made last offseason. https://t.co/rJAMEGKE9d — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) January 5, 2021

An offer of $2 million plus incentives sounds extremely low, which is likely why Luba wants to make it known (whether true or not) that the offer came after Puig tested positive. It would be a bad sign if that was the best offer Puig got prior to the positive test.

It’s worth noting that Luba wasn’t Puig’s agent last offseason, as Puig just recently signed with her.

Luba also happens to be the same agent who called Heyman out last week over a big report about how much money Trevor Bauer, her most notable client, is seeking. You can read what Luba said about that report here.

For whatever reason, Luba seems to take issue with Heyman’s reporting.