January 27, 2025

Albert Pujols involved in wild controversy in Dominican winter baseball league

January 27, 2025
by Grey Papke
Albert Pujols is involved in a wild controversy during the championship series of the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

The Dominican winter league, known as LIDOM, is currently playing out its championship between Tigres del Licey and Leones del Escogido, managed by Pujols. Escogido was one out away from winning the championship in six games when former New York Yankee Gustavo Nunez stepped in and hit a two-run home run to shockingly tie the game for Licey, the two-time defending champions. Licey wound up winning the game in 13 innings, forcing a decisive Game 7 on Monday.

Escogido, however, believed Nunez had used an illegal bat for the home run, and Pujols requested it be examined and confiscated.

Ultimately, a thorough inspection revealed that there was nothing wrong with Nunez’s bat, so the result stood.

Controversy over a corked bat is pretty wild in any context. For it to come up at this point in a championship series is even wilder. Plus, Pujols is widely regarded as one of the classiest players in baseball history, so for him to be making such accusations only takes this to another level.

Rumors have suggested that Pujols may be considered for at least one MLB managerial job if it were to open up. Clearly, we now know he is not shy about generating controversy if he feels the need arises.