Albert Pujols involved in wild controversy in Dominican winter baseball league

Albert Pujols is involved in a wild controversy during the championship series of the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

The Dominican winter league, known as LIDOM, is currently playing out its championship between Tigres del Licey and Leones del Escogido, managed by Pujols. Escogido was one out away from winning the championship in six games when former New York Yankee Gustavo Nunez stepped in and hit a two-run home run to shockingly tie the game for Licey, the two-time defending champions. Licey wound up winning the game in 13 innings, forcing a decisive Game 7 on Monday.

Escogido, however, believed Nunez had used an illegal bat for the home run, and Pujols requested it be examined and confiscated.

We have reached peak baseball chaos. Last night, Game 6 of LIDOM Serie Final, Gustavo Núñez hit a game-tying HR in the 9th. Escogido manager Albert Pujols requested that Núñez’s bat be inspected. Bat is confiscated, Licey wins Game 6 and avoids elimination. Bat is inspected,… pic.twitter.com/acderv7KiZ — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) January 27, 2025

Ultimately, a thorough inspection revealed that there was nothing wrong with Nunez’s bat, so the result stood.

Bate limpio!!! Luego de revisión. Se despejan las dudas sobre el jonrón

de Gustavo Núñez en el 6to juego

de la Serie Final. pic.twitter.com/l9wLVkMNPv — Orlando Méndez es un Show 🎉 (@Orlandomendez7) January 27, 2025

Controversy over a corked bat is pretty wild in any context. For it to come up at this point in a championship series is even wilder. Plus, Pujols is widely regarded as one of the classiest players in baseball history, so for him to be making such accusations only takes this to another level.

Rumors have suggested that Pujols may be considered for at least one MLB managerial job if it were to open up. Clearly, we now know he is not shy about generating controversy if he feels the need arises.