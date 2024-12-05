Report: Phillies have incredibly high asking price in Alec Bohm trade talks

The Philadelphia Phillies have suggested they are open to trading infielder Alec Bohm, but a new report suggests their initial asking price is incredibly high.

The Seattle Mariners are among the teams to reach out to the Phillies about a potential Bohm trade, but quickly balked at the asking price, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. The Phillies initially asked for one of the Mariners’ top pitchers, Logan Gilbert or George Kirby, in exchange for Bohm.

The Phillies may be setting a high initial price and working from there. Whatever the case, it is pretty easy to see why the Mariners turned elsewhere. Gilbert posted a 3.23 ERA with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings last season, while Kirby posted another strong season with a 3.53 ERA in 33 starts. The Mariners are not going to give either of those arms up for Bohm, a versatile and useful player, but ultimately one who has a .743 OPS in five MLB seasons.

Bohm may be a casualty as the Phillies look into making significant changes following their early playoff exit. He still has two more seasons of team control left before he hits free agency, so he will not be a huge burden financially. At that price, though, the Phillies are unlikely to find many takers.