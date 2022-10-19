Alex Rodriguez dating new woman after recent breakup

Alex Rodriguez has seemingly been very active on the dating scene since he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement last year.

Rodriguez was in a relationship with fitness trainer and nutritionist Kat Padgett for a while, but the two split at some point over the summer. A-Rod was not single for very long. According to a report from Ian Mohr of Page Six, Rodriguez is now dating Jac Cordeiro, who is another fitness instructor.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were seen out for a stroll together in Beverly Hills on Monday. A-Rod and the so-called “mystery lady” were photographed walking hand-in-hand. Page Six has since confirmed that the woman was Cordeiro.

“Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her,” a source told Page Six. “She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two.”

Cordeiro, 42, owns her own fitness program called JacFit. Like A-Rod, she has two children.

A-Rod and Lopez broke off their engagement last year, reportedly over the music icon’s trust issues. J-Lo then rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck and married the actor in July. In addition to Padgett and Cordeiro, A-Rod was said to be dating an NFL sideline reporter at one point.