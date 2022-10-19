 Skip to main content
Alex Rodriguez dating new woman after recent breakup

October 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jac Cordeiro takes a selfie

Alex Rodriguez has seemingly been very active on the dating scene since he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement last year.

Rodriguez was in a relationship with fitness trainer and nutritionist Kat Padgett for a while, but the two split at some point over the summer. A-Rod was not single for very long. According to a report from Ian Mohr of Page Six, Rodriguez is now dating Jac Cordeiro, who is another fitness instructor.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were seen out for a stroll together in Beverly Hills on Monday. A-Rod and the so-called “mystery lady” were photographed walking hand-in-hand. Page Six has since confirmed that the woman was Cordeiro.

“Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her,” a source told Page Six. “She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two.”

Cordeiro, 42, owns her own fitness program called JacFit. Like A-Rod, she has two children.

A-Rod and Lopez broke off their engagement last year, reportedly over the music icon’s trust issues. J-Lo then rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck and married the actor in July. In addition to Padgett and Cordeiro, A-Rod was said to be dating an NFL sideline reporter at one point.

