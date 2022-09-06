 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 6, 2022

Alex Rodriguez reportedly single again after split with girlfriend

September 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Alex Rodriguez with sunglasses on

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alex Rodriguez on the sidelines before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Rodriguez is once again an eligible bachelor.

Rodriguez dated Jennifer Lopez for quite some time before the two called off their engagement last year. He was then spotted at an NFL playoff game in January with fitness trainer and nutritionist Kat Padgett. An initial report claimed A-Rod and Padgett were just friends, but it quickly became obvious that they were in a relationship.

According to Ian Mohr of Page Six, Rodriguez and Padgett have split. One insider said the two are still friends and are “super tight” but consider themselves single. A-Rod, 47, is said to be focusing on his family and business endeavors.

Padgett was the first woman that Rodriguez dated publicly after he and J-Lo called off their engagement.

It makes sense that A-Rod would want to spend more time focusing on his business. There was some talk recently that he could be having trouble with his purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus