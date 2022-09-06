Alex Rodriguez reportedly single again after split with girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez is once again an eligible bachelor.

Rodriguez dated Jennifer Lopez for quite some time before the two called off their engagement last year. He was then spotted at an NFL playoff game in January with fitness trainer and nutritionist Kat Padgett. An initial report claimed A-Rod and Padgett were just friends, but it quickly became obvious that they were in a relationship.

According to Ian Mohr of Page Six, Rodriguez and Padgett have split. One insider said the two are still friends and are “super tight” but consider themselves single. A-Rod, 47, is said to be focusing on his family and business endeavors.

Padgett was the first woman that Rodriguez dated publicly after he and J-Lo called off their engagement.

It makes sense that A-Rod would want to spend more time focusing on his business. There was some talk recently that he could be having trouble with his purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves.