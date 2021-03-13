Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez deny breakup reports

The relationship between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may not be done after all.

A day after multiple reports stated that the couple had split and ended their engagement, Rodriguez and Lopez released a joint statement on Sunday denying the speculation.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” the statement said, via Corinne Heller and McKenna Aiello of E! News.

A source also told E! News that the couple had hit a “rough patch,” but there was no third party involved. There had previously been significant speculation about Rodriguez’s rumored relationship with a reality TV star.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been together for four years. The couple announced their engagement in March 2019.

For now, it appears Jose Canseco might not have been proven right about the pair just yet.