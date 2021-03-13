Jose Canseco predicted the Alex Rodriguez breakup in January

Jose Canseco may not be the best person to do business with, but the guy sure has a record of telling the truth. He was right on again recently when it came to an Alex Rodriguez prediction.

In January, Canseco said that A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez would break up in 2021. Canseco even predicted that Rodriguez would hook up with a fitness model.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 13, 2021

Well, fewer than two months later, Canseco’s first prediction came true. The news became public this week that Rodriguez and J-Lo were breaking up. It’s quite possible that they were broken up prior to this week but the news didn’t become public until now.

There are no rumors yet about Rodriguez and a fitness model, but there was a rumor about him and a reality TV actress.

Bottom line: Canseco was right again! The former AL MVP has been calling out A-Rod for years, including back when he said Rodriguez was messing with Canseco’s ex-wife.