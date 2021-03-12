Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly break up

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly ended their two-year engagement and their four-year relationship.

According to Emily Smith of Page Six, Rodriguez and Lopez have broken up and called off their engagement. The couple had been together since February 2017, and announced their engagement in March 2019.

A source told Page Six that recent rumors linking Rodriguez to reality TV actress Madison LeCroy played a part in the split. The source said there were “already problems” in the relationship, but Lopez was “really embarrassed” by the LeCroy speculation.

TMZ reported that the split happened on Friday, but did not add any information about a reason.

There had not been any recent indications of problems between the couple. They attended President Biden’s inauguration together in January, and were also spotted at Super Bowl LV in Tampa last month. As recently as last September, the two were trying to purchase a Major League Baseball franchise together.

Sadly, this means we won’t be getting any more memorable moments like this one from these two in the future.