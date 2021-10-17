Alex Rodriguez has message for the ‘analytics people’ in MLB

Alex Rodriguez had a message for the “analytics people” in MLB on Saturday.

Kiké Hernandez has been on fire this postseason. He hit two home runs in Game 1 of the ALCS and another homer in Game 2 on Saturday. He entered Game 2 of the ALCS batting .500 in the postseason (14/28).

Rodriguez commented after Hernandez remained hot in Game 2 about how Hernandez was proving analytics people wrong.

For all the analytics people that work in #MLB please stop saying there’s no such thing as hot or cold. Kiké is HOT!!!!!!!! Just like Arozarena was last year!!!! Simply incredible. #RedSox #ALCS — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 16, 2021

Some thinking from statheads has suggested that “clutch” play isn’t a thing and that decisions should not be made based on streakiness, because over time, things revert to the mean.

Those may be the examples of wisdom Rodriguez was challenging with his remark. Regardless, there is no debating how hot Hernandez is for Boston. He has been unreal.