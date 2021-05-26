Alex Rodriguez planning ‘new beginning’ after breakup with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has quickly moved on from Alex Rodriguez and gotten back together with one of her exes, and there have been rumblings that A-Rod is devastated by the breakup. Not so, says the former MLB slugger.

Rodriguez told fans in his Instagram story on Sunday that he is entering a “new beginning” of his life.

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” Rodriguez wrote, according to Page Six. “Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually.

“I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

Page Six previously spoke with a source close to Rodriguez who said A-Rod is “doing fine” despite reports of him being heartbroken. The 45-year-old recently purchased a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves and is focusing on his family new business ventures.

Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted hanging out numerous times since J-Lo and A-Rod announced they have called off their engagement. It’s even possible that J-Lo and Affleck were together before Lopez and Rodriguez split.

J-Lo and Affleck previously dated nearly two decades ago and were engaged in 2002.

Rodriguez recently slid into the DMs of a TV host, so perhaps he is already looking to move on with his love life. Either way, he insists he is in a good place mentally.