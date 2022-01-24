Girl with Alex Rodriguez identified as Kat Padgett

Alex Rodriguez attended the Green Bay Packers’ game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night, and he appeared to be accompanied by a mystery woman. That woman has now been identified.

Rodriguez was shown on the FOX broadcast battling the cold and dancing during the fourth quarter. He seemed to be having a good time with a blonde woman.

Lambeau is the place to be for A-Rods (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/0EkbDrQ3PG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2022

A-Rod’s date, if we can call her that, was Kat Padgett. She appears to be a fitness trainer who takes part in fitness competitions. Andrew Holleran of The Spun noted that Padgett had some activity on her Instagram story that indicated she was at the Niners-Packers game. She was then at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game on Sunday. Rodriguez, of course, is an incoming co-owner of the NBA franchise.

Here are some photos from Padgett’s Instagram page:

Some were surprised to see A-Rod wearing a Packers hat now that he owns an NBA team in Minnesota. He explained his wardrobe choice during an interview at the T-Wolves game.

A-Rod previously went through a highly-publicized breakup with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. She has since rebounded with Ben Affleck and scrubbed A-Rod from her social media profiles. Rodriguez appears to be moving on just fine, as well.