Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Dodgers fans had awesome gesture for Alex Vesia

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Alex Vesia screams
Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts after the final out of the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a great gesture for pitcher Alex Vesia when he made his spring training debut on Monday.

Vesia took the mound for the Dodgers in the fifth inning of Monday’s spring training game against Seattle at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Az. It was the first time he pitched in a competitive game since the death of his baby daughter last October.

Dodgers fans were well aware of the significance of Vesia’s appearance, and greeted him with a loud ovation.

Vesia put together a 1-2-3 inning and got another ovation as he left the mound.

Vesia’s absence during the World Series in 2025 was a notable story, though at the time the Dodgers did not disclose the reason for it. Members of both teams put his number on their hats during the series as a nod to him.

The 29-year-old left-hander figures to feature in the Dodger bullpen this year. He appeared in 68 games in 2025, posting a 3.02 ERA with five saves.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App