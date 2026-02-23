Dodgers fans had awesome gesture for Alex Vesia

Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a great gesture for pitcher Alex Vesia when he made his spring training debut on Monday.

Vesia took the mound for the Dodgers in the fifth inning of Monday’s spring training game against Seattle at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Az. It was the first time he pitched in a competitive game since the death of his baby daughter last October.

Dodgers fans were well aware of the significance of Vesia’s appearance, and greeted him with a loud ovation.

Dodger fans at Camelback Ranch gave Alex Vesia an incredible ovation as he took the mound for his first Spring outing 🥹

Vesia put together a 1-2-3 inning and got another ovation as he left the mound.

Vesia’s absence during the World Series in 2025 was a notable story, though at the time the Dodgers did not disclose the reason for it. Members of both teams put his number on their hats during the series as a nod to him.

The 29-year-old left-hander figures to feature in the Dodger bullpen this year. He appeared in 68 games in 2025, posting a 3.02 ERA with five saves.